Ukraine Already Harvests Over 28.5M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of August 2, 2024, more than 28.5 million tonnes of the new-harvest were gathered across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of early August, a total of 25,291.8 million tonnes of grain crops and more than 3,236.3 million tonnes of oilseeds were already gathered. Overall, a total of 28,528.1 million tonnes of the new-harvest crops were threshed from more than 7,301.6 thousand hectares,” the report states.

In particular, Ukrainian farmers harvested 19.4 million tonnes of wheat from 4,465.8 thousand hectares, 4.8 million tonnes of barley from 1,294.1 thousand hectares, and 451.6 thousand tonnes of peas from 205.7 thousand hectares.

Additionally, a total of 3.2 million tonnes of rapeseed was gathered from 1,195.5 thousand hectares.

In terms of harvested areas, farmers from the Odesa region took the lead with 1,064.9 thousand hectares threshed. In terms of the yielding capacity, the Khmelnytskyi region topped the ranking with 65 quintals per hectare.

According to the data from the ministry, the harvesting of early grain and leguminous crops was completed in the Poltava, Odesa, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions. Farmers from the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions began to gather buckwheat and millet.

A reminder that, as of August 2, 2024, farmers from the Vinnytsia region harvested early grain and leguminous crops from 90% of crop fields. About 1.9 million tonnes of grain was threshed.