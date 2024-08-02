Termination Of Tomagold’S Option For The Acquisition Of Chibougamau’S East Block

During the periods of extension of the Option, Chibougamau undertook two drill holes on its C3 copper-gold discovery. The deepest hole BJ-23-31 was abandoned at 576 m, 50 metres short of the target due to severe ground conditions. Hole BJ-23-32A was successful in intersecting the zone grading 4.03% Cu, 1.40 g/t Au, 16.01 g/t Ag and 0.015 % Co over a core length of 7 m, at a vertical depth of 230 metres .

Chibougamau remains owner of significant advanced assets within the Chibougamau Mining Camp and the surrounding area. TomaGold intends to proceed with the West Block option as previously reported, Chibougamau having agreed to a 2-month extension to complete the initial exploration expenditures. All other terms of the West Block option remain the same.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

