Mumbai News: Salesman Kills Physiotherapist Wife, Jumps To Death From Building In Goregaon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A couple in Goregaon (West) was found dead in a society on Friday morning. Mumbai suspect the 57-year-old salesman ended his life by jumping off a building after allegedly killing his physiotherapist wife.

Mumbai police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths of the victims, who have been identified as Kishor Pednekar, a gym equipment salesman, and his wife Rajeshree.

According to the Mumbai police, the watchman at a bank's office on the ground floor of the G+4 floor Topiwala CHS, B-Wing, informed the police control room about a man lying on the society's premises with a serious head injury.

| Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to be India's 'gaganyatri' to space station

"The incident came to light at 5:30am in Jawahar Nagar area. Pednekar killed his wife Rajeshree and then committed suicide by jumping off a building," PTI quoted Mumbai police as saying

"Pednekar was found lying on the road in front of Topiwala Mansion. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

| 14 deaths at Delhi's Asha Kiran facility in a month - what we know so far

Calls to his wife to inform about the death went unanswered and the couple's flat was found locked. We found its key in a locket Pednekar was wearing," the police added.

When the flat was opened, Pednekar's wife Rajeshree was found lying in the hall, and she too was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he said.

Police said Rajashree worked at a physiotherapy centre at Malad Centre.

The police said prima facie it seems that Pednekar allegedly strangled her to death in the wee hours of Friday, perhaps after a possible argument, and then, after locking her inside, he allegedly jumped from the third floor of the society.

| Travelling to Ayodhya will be much faster soon: Here's why

"The couple's son, who works in Delhi, has been informed about the deaths. An accidental death case has been registered at Goregaon police station and further probe is underway," he said.