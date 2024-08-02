Russia Is Shelling Occupied Territories Of Ukraine - Lubinets On Russian Troops' Attack On Volnovakha
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation shelled the occupied city of Volnovakha, killing a 76-year-old man and wounding a woman.
This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Another provocation from the Russian Federation - shelling of the occupied city of Volnovakha! Today, Russians fired on my hometown of Volnovakha, a settlement that is under temporary occupation," Lubinets said.
According to him, the shelling killed a 76-year-old man and wounded a woman. Four different locations were directly hit.
The Ombudsman emphasised that the aggressor country itself shells the territories under its control to create a provocation.
"The international community, in particular the UN and OSCE organisations, must separately record these violations and help punish those responsible for war crimes. We need concrete steps! After all, local residents in the TOT are currently being held hostage by terrorists! Ukraine needs to regain control of its territory!" Lubinets emphasised.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 72 combat engagements took place on the frontline since the beginning of the day, with the hottest situation in the Pokrovsk sector.
