Harley-Davidson Celebrates 1 Million Riders Trained Milestone

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG ) announced today that it has trained one million riders through its Riding Academy program, cementing its status as the largest rider training program in the United States.

"We're proud to hit one million riders trained – and it's a significant milestone for the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy. Promoting rider education and training, for riders new and old is an important part of the overall riding ecosystem. At Harley-Davidson, we're committed to building ridership and deepening our connection with customers, ultimately reinforcing our goal to be the most desirable motorcycle and lifestyle brand in the world," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson.

Launched in 2000 as Rider's Edge, the program was rebranded in 2013 as Harley-Davidson® Riding Academy. Today, Harley-Davidson Riding Academy provides training through a network of more than 225 Harley-Davidson dealerships in 43 U.S. states, making it the largest rider training network in the United States and the only nationwide rider licensing program sponsored by a motorcycle manufacturer.

With a suite of premium rider development experiences designed to enhance and enrich any rider's journey, Harley-Davidson Riding Academy is a leader in providing lifelong motorcycle riding skills development. The foundation of Riding Academy training is the New Rider Course that helps students to achieve their dream of riding a motorcycle.

Riding Academy also offers courses for intermediate level riders, those wanting to learn how to operate a 3-Wheel vehicle, Adventure Touring riding, and Skills Practice for riders wanting to gain skills on their own motorcycles. In most states, successful completion of the New Rider Course, Intermediate, or 3-Wheel Course earn the student a license waiver to get a motorcycle endorsement on their license at the state DMV.

The majority of Harley-Davidson® Riding Academy coaches are dual certified by Riding Academy and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) to ensure they adhere to the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and adult-learning principles. Riding Academy is proud to have more than 1,500 certified coaches in its network.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel.

Harley-Davidson Financial Services

provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road.

Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at

