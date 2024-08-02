Investornewsbreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Schedules Call, Webcast To Report Q2 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal-pest populations, has announced plans for a call and webcast to be held on Aug. 8, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET. According to the announcement, the company plans to release its results for second quarter 2024 after close on the same day. During the conference call, company leaders will review those results. Those who wish to access the call may dial (844) 308-3351 or (412) 317-5407. A replay of the event will be available on the company website for seven days. Those wishing to access the replay may dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and then use replay access code 6578863. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days.

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through fertility control. SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as Evolve and Evolve Mouse, an EPA-designated, minimum-risk contraceptive for rodents, reflecting the company's mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households - with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit

