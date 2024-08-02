Tidewater Clinical Research Acquired By Eximia Research Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions



Tidewater Clinical Research has been successfully acquired by Eximia Research Network. This marks a significant milestone as Eximia continues expanding its national clinical trial site network.



Since its founding in 1994, Tidewater Clinical Research has led advancements in Women's and Ophthalmology through clinical trials in the Hampton Roads/Eastern Virginia region. This integration will combine Tidewater's robust expertise and patient database with Eximia's extensive resources and clinical trial experience.

"Tidewater Clinical Research is proud to announce our integration into the Eximia Research Network, marking a significant step forward in enhancing clinical research accessibility and quality of care for diverse patient populations," says Tidewater owner Kelley Fleming. Tidewater co-owner April Rusch adds, "Under the Eximia umbrella, Tidewater is poised to broaden its impact on patient health and contribute to the advancement of medical research in ever-expanding medical subspecialty areas."

Eximia is equally enthusiastic about joining forces with Tidewater: "We are excited to welcome Tidewater Clinical Research to the Eximia network," said Dr. Ella Grach, CEO of Eximia Research Network. "Their expertise in Women's Health and Ophthalmology complements our mission to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. This acquisition enhances our ability to serve diverse populations and support groundbreaking clinical research nationwide."

Advisors David Bogart and Devak Patel from Viking Mergers & Acquisitions facilitated the transaction. Tidewater praised Viking's role in the process. "David and Devak from Viking were great to work with." According to both owners, "The team at Viking gave us great advice and counsel at every stage of the acquisition process, and ultimately, they found a great buyer in Eximia for Tidewater."

