Contemporary Artist Matias Di Carlo Debuts With Telluride Arts During Telluride Film Festival, Supported By INTROXPERT

Contemporary Artist Matias Di Calro "Golden Chain" solo curated by Rachel D. Vancelette in Telluride Colorado

Art, Nature & Tech Converge: Artist Matias Di Carlo creates artworks in Telluride + Mastery @SteeprockJoinery with INTROXPERT's New Hologram Box Debut

- Rachel D. Vancelette, International Curator

TELLURIDE, CO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Telluride Arts District proudly presents "The Golden Chain," a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Matias Di Carlo , curated by international curator Rachel D. Vancelette opens to the public August 29th, offering an immersive journey through the profound connections between art, nature, and material transformation. The solo exhibition opening coincides with the Telluride Film Festival, enhancing the town's vibrant cultural atmosphere.

Matias Di Carlo, a fourth-generation ironsmith from Buenos Aires, transforms metal and fire into exquisite sculptures. Currently residing near Malaga, Spain, Di Carlo draws inspiration from various disciplines, including landscape architecture and rock climbing. "The Golden Chain" delves into the alchemical pursuit-a timeless quest for the transformation of materials. Di Carlo's sculptures combine traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation, inviting viewers to contemplate the eternal cycle of creation and destruction. His work explores the dynamics between Void, Māteria, and new layers of reality, revealing new insights in every angle, edge, and fold. Di Carlo will be in residency at Steeprock Joinery , creating on-site artworks inspired by Telluride's surroundings. His abstract sculptures, crafted from corten steel, aluminum, iron, and concrete from all scales to monumental have gained international attention for their distinctive expression and commitment to sustainability, collected and presented at institutions such as Artipelag Museum, Sweden, Europos Parkas Vilnius, Lithuania and Malaga City Port, Promenade, Spain.

Telluride Arts District and INTROXPERT (IX) are dedicated to fostering creativity, education, and cultural exchange. Telluride Arts District promotes an environment where artists and the community thrive together supporting local artists. IX connects international audiences with leading creative industry professionals, providing curated IX Video 1:1 Bookings using the latest technologies, in addition to 'In Real Life' Hologram experiences fostering a collaborative environment where technology and human expertise converge for authentication and collaboration. IX Hologram Box launching for the first time allows access to new ways of exploring art, education, and live IX video sessions with the artist and supporting partners globally. Each supporter of the exhibition aims to present a transformative experience, emphasizing the power of creativity.

"The Golden Chain" will be on display at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery West, August 29th-October 14th. Telluride rich history of innovation, from Nikola Tesla's pioneering the first commercial AC electric powerplant in history in 1891 to later Telluride being the first town in the United States to be powered by AC Electric Power, the city is set as inspiration for the artist's new creations.

Supported by Telluride Arts District, Steeprock Joinery, INTROXPERT, Town of Telluride & Atlas Archeology.

Panel Discussion: HQ Galleries, Main Street. August 30th 12 noon-1 pm. Matias Di Carlo, Artist, Isabel Harcourt Steeprock Joinery & Rachel Vancelette, Curator. Supported by YOUHOMETV TV Series 'In the Pursuit of Art X Fashion X Technology' hosted by Rachel Vancelette.

Mastery Class with Artist Matias Di Carlo. September 7th at Steeprock Joinery. 10-5 pm,Tickets $325: RSVP Required.

Meet & Greet | First Thursday Artwalk: September 5th, 5-8pm at Telluride HQ West.

"Born from Fire"Matias Di Carlo, by SnapCollective | Preorder Book:

About Telluride Arts District

The Telluride Arts District promotes creativity and cultural exchange, fostering an environment where artists and the community can thrive together. For event info | | @tellurideartshqgallery | @telluridearts

About Steeprock Joinery:

A handcrafted artist residency and think tank, built into the red cliffs of Telluride, Colorado. Steeprock Joinery hosts artists, filmmakers, & musicians annually. Mastery Workshop | | @steeprockjoinery

About Rachel D. Vancelette

Known for her innovative and thought-provoking international projects and exhibitions, VGAA Corp with decades of experience in the art and creative industries. For more VGAA & Curating Around the World | |

| |@rvancelette

About INTROXPERT:

INTROXPERT provides clients with expertise and knowledge connecting creative industry luminaries providing unique curated and educational experiences to enhance and broaden their network through exclusive 1:1 curated video calls. The IX cultivates impactful connections supported by top industry leaders, emphasizing human interaction, education, and global connectivity. | |@introxpert

About Telluride Film Festival:

The Telluride Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, attracting filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles from around the globe. Held annually over Labor Day weekend, the festival showcases a diverse range of films, from major premieres to indie gems. |

Bradbury Albert

VGAA Corp/INTROXPERT

Alchemy and the Unknown with Sculptor Matias di Carlo, TV Series IN THE PURSUIT OF ART X FASHION X TECHNOLOGY HOST INTERNATIONAL CURATOR RACHEL D. VANCELETTE