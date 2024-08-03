Couple Sends 'You're Not Invited' Wedding Cards To Family Members, Assigns Tasks To Invited Guests

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A soon-to-be-married couple has left a family member shocked by their unconventional approach to their wedding guest list. The couple decided to send "you are not invited" cards to those who didn't make the cut for their small garden wedding. The news was shared by a cousin on Reddit's popular forum, Wedding Shaming.

The cousin explained that the couple is planning a "small garden wedding" at a location five hours away from where everyone lives. Due to their tight budget, they were forced to limit the guest list. Instead of leaving those uninvited in the dark, the couple sent out cards expressing that the uninvited guests were in their hearts on their special day.

"I just found out that the wedding couple are sending 'cards' to people that are not invited that they are getting married soon and 'you are in our hearts on this special day' BEFORE the wedding," the Redditor wrote. They found the gesture puzzling, suggesting it would have made more sense to send such cards after the wedding.

Adding to the row, the Reddit user revealed that guests invited to the wedding would be assigned tasks after the ceremony. Guests, unless part of the bridal party, would be expected to help set up tables for the reception. "Once the ceremony is done, the wedding party will leave to take photos while the GUESTS set up the tables for the reception," the cousin explained.

The cousin also criticized the couple for not saving money for the wedding, noting that they had spent the last two years travelling instead. Additionally, the bride plans to invite friends to her bridal shower who won't be invited to the wedding.

The Reddit post, shared a few days ago, has garnered hundreds of upvotes and sparked a lively discussion in the comments. Many users agreed that the couple's actions were rude and off-putting.

One user commented, "What they are planning sucks and is rude and that's reason to not attend. If you do want to go to see family and to see a possible train wreck, make it clear that you aren't going to help set anything up." Another user added, "I am always looking for excuses not to go to a wedding, and this one would be a jackpot."

Another user expressed disbelief, saying, "I guess the wedding will be smaller than expected because I would definitely send my regrets. Wow - just unbelievable." Another user suggested a humorous response, "Go and setup a few tables. Later when they ask about what happened to their gift, say you thought that was the gift."