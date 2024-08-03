Black Sea Update: Russia Keeps Missile Carrier On Duty
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles has been deployed on combat duty in the Black Sea as of Saturday morning.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, referring to the Navy,
Ukrinform reports.
No Russian naval ships were seen in the Sea of Azov as of Saturday morning.
Two enemy ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, including a Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.
Commenting on the situation of the Kerch Strait, the Navy wrote that seven Russia-related ships passed into the Black Sea, of which three moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait, and 10 passed into the Sea of Azov, of which three came from the Bosphorus Strait.
Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) as its vessels keep switching off their automatic identification systems (AIS)
