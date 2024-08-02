Friends with Benefits partners with D3 to apply for .fwb Top-Level Domain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Announced on stage at FWB Fest 2024, the official partnership supports FWB and D3's joint mission of building communities on the New Internet

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Global, a next-generation domain name company developing the first on-chain domain network, today announced an exclusive partnership with Friends With Benefits (FWB), a community of creatives, thinkers, and builders who are passionate about shaping the future of Web3, to apply for and obtain the .fwb Top-Level Domain (TLD).

Friends With Benefits is a social DAO with thousands of members worldwide, including artists, developers, and cultural influencers. FWB organizes various events, collaborations, and projects, both online and in real life, to push Web3 culture forward and explore the potential of decentralized technology.

Through this official partnership with D3, FWB will leverage the .fwb TLD to connect and expand its community around the world. Once the .fwb TLD is approved by ICANN, the organization that manages and maintains the Internet's core infrastructure, the D3 network will allow for real .fwb domains to be used across the traditional internet and Web3. Obtaining the real .fwb TLD will allow .fwb domain names to serve as versatile digital identities, supporting everything from websites and email addresses to Web3 applications like digital wallets and decentralized credentials to allow FWB to expand their reach beyond their current community.

Fred Hsu, CEO and co-founder of D3, commented on the news: "At D3 we share Friends With Benefits' passion and mission for advancing Web3 communities in both the physical and digital worlds. The Internet has become a key part of day-to-day life, and securing the .fwb TLD will play a critical role in enabling new connections for the FWB community."

FWB is known for its inclusive and diverse community and the organization operates on principles of shared identity, inclusion, and open collaboration, all principles enabled by Web3 technology. As the organization grows and accepts new members, leveraging the .fwb TLD will connect FWB with over 5 billion traditional internet users, making the transition to Web3 a seamless process and maintaining the internet experience these users are accustomed to.

Greg Bresnitz, CEO of Friends With Benefits, adds "FWB Fest brings together our community for the premier tech and culture event of the year. Announcing this partnership on stage with D3 is an exciting moment in propelling our community forward with innovations in the Web3 space. With the real .fwb domains powered by D3, we will be able to provide a complete experience for our members that supports our mission at FWB."

D3 and Friends With Benefits will submit the application for the .fwb TLD during ICANN's upcoming application window. This is the first major new generic TLD application window since 2012, and only the second in ICANN history, presenting a unique opportunity for Web3 communities to establish their domain presence. D3 Global supports leading companies across the Web3 and blockchain industry and will announce additional partnerships in the near future.

About D3 Global

D3 Global is developing the first interoperable on-chain domain network that will deliver secure, decentralized, and interoperable identities on the root layer of the internet - the Domain Name System (DNS). D3's patent-pending platform will be the first to deliver real domain names that seamlessly bridge the gap between traditional Internet infrastructure and Web3 ecosystems. D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link.

About Friends With Benefits

FWB is a new cultural institution growing the adoption of emerging technology in pursuit of a better internet. Founded in 2020, it encompasses a global network of creatives, builders, and thinkers.

