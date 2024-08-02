Workday Announces Date Of Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc.
(NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people
and money , plans to announce its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site . The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.
About Workday
Workday
is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people
and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit
workday .
© 2024 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
SOURCE Workday Inc.
MENAFN02082024003732001241ID1108510558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.