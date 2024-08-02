The New Incense Stick Collection And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The nature-driven home fragrance brand has introduced five of their signature fragrances in the form of incense sticks.

Yohaku's Incense Collection began with a Hinoki cone incense, and now it is joined by the all-new incense sticks in Yohaku's signature fragrances: Sunrise, Monk Tree, Hayes Valley, Moon Jazz, and the new Black Mountain. The incense sticks are made using only carefully selected natural incense ingredients. Included in each package are

25 sticks that are thicker than normal stick incense, and comes with an incense stand. Burning time for each stick is approximately 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the fragrance.



The five incense stick fragrances:

Sunrise - A spicy balsamic fragrance with the addition of copal, which has been used in meditation and sacred rituals since ancient times.

Monk Tree - A woody green fragrance with the addition of cypress, which has a sacred freshness and a unique green feel.

Hayes Valley - An oriental woody fragrance with an earthy feel, with the addition of refreshingly sweet palo santo.

Moon Jazz - A spicy woody fragrance that has a smokiness from the addition of cool olibanum.

Black Mountain - A woody smoky fragrance with the addition of cade juniper, which has the freshness of cypress.

The newly added member of the signature fragrances, Black Mountain, is also now available in the Aroma Oil Collection. This fragrance has a woody amber aroma with tranquility and warmth.

Top note: Hinoki Leaf, Pine needle, Mandarin, Middle note: Rose, Patchouli, Last note: Bushman candle, Red Seaweed, Cistus.

These new additions can be seen in-person at the NY NOW®

(8/4 - 8/7/24, Booth #1622) and the Shoppe Object (8/4 - 8/6/24, Booth #B321 at Pier 36) tradeshows happening this August in New York. To see the entire Yohaku collection and to place an order, visit yohakufragrance . (available in Fall 2024).

Yohaku is a home fragrance brand that uses 100% pure essential oils carefully cultivated from Japanese woods and herbs all across Japan. The word, yohaku, implies to the world of Blank Space, an idea of having a free spirit and curiosity

to reflect on oneself in a tranquility using the aromas.

About Yohaku : A brand launched by Nippon Kodo that with its 440-year history of artistry with fragrance, offers a unique way to enjoy a soothing experience using natural ingredients crafted with masters of perfumery, artists,

and designers in Japan.

