Wild Wadi Waterparktm Celebrates Its 25Th Anniversary With Daily Prizes Throughout The Month Of August

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Daily prizes include tickets to Inside Burj Al Arab, Roxy Cinemas, MOTIONGATETM Dubai, World, RIVERLANDTM Dubai with lunch at VIVA or Al Mashowa, The Green PlanetTM Dubai, and The View at Palm Jumeirah.

Weekend live DJ pool parties, family fun water activities every Saturday and arts and crafts activities every Sunday

Surprise Box Challenge every Friday with exciting rewards

Family Challenge every Saturday with one family winning 4 prizes

Daily 'Scratch and Win' card for every paying guest with a prize for one lucky winner

Special 25% discount on online ticket for Wild Wadi WaterparkTM together with Inside Burj Al Arab Tour Exclusive UAE residents' discount on day passes

Dubai, UAE, August 2024: Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, the Middle East's first and most beloved waterpark, is bringing in its 25th anniversary with a month-long celebration of thrills, daily prizes and unforgettable memories.

Throughout August, Wild Wadi WaterparkTM invites its visitors to join a series of exciting activities, featuring live DJ pool parties at the Wave Pool with non-stop hits every weekend between 10:00am and 6:00pm. Furthermore, fun water activities await all families including Fill the Bucket challenge, Tube Race and more every Saturday at 4:00pm together with daily live African drum performances, while youngsters will enjoy arts and crafts activities every Sunday from 3:00pm to 5:30pm.

Guests joining the 25th anniversary celebrations will have a chance to win daily prizes. Every Friday, the Surprise Box Challenge awaits visitors to find the yellow box inside the waterpark and win exciting prizes, while the Family Challenge gives all families a fun opportunity to compete every Saturday to win prizes for four. Furthermore, every guest will receive a Scratch and Win card upon arrival to the waterpark, giving every visitor a chance to win tickets to some of Dubai's most exciting destinations, featuring MOTIONGATETM Dubai, Real Madrid World at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, access to RIVERLANDTM Dubai, together with Food & Beverage vouchers from Al Mashowa or Viva Ristorante as well as tickets to The Green PlanetTM Dubai, Roxy Cinemas, Inside Burj Al Arab Tour and The View at Palm Jumeirah.

That's not all – during 25th Anniversary Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, UAE residents can enjoy a 30% discount on day passes, available online, while a special offer of the Platinum Annual Passes await all water park lovers with 12 months of unlimited fun, Fast Track access, food and beverage discounts and special prices on retail and more starting from only AED 495.

To double the fun during Wild Wadi WaterparkTM 25th anniversary celebrations, all UAE residents and visitors can enjoy a 25% discount when booking Wild Wadi WaterparkTM together with Inside Burj Al Arab Tour at only AED 399. Inside Burj Al Arab Tour is an exclusive 90-minute journey of the iconic hotel and an exclusive access to 25th floor through the stunning glass elevator, where visitors discover Burj Al Arab's famous interiors, grand Atrium, Experience Suite with outstanding views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

For 25 years full of fun and excitement, Wild Wadi WaterparkTM has offered its visitors a captivating journey through Arabian culture inspired by the legendary ocean-bound adventures of Juha and Sinbad, a free-spirited sailor, who discovered a paradise amidst a storm in the Arabian Sea that come to life through 30 exhilarating waterslides and attractions that created lasting memories for regular guests as well as for newcomers.