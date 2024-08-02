Trinamool, DMK Mps Demand Nixing 18 Pc GST On Insurance, Drugs In LS

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Trinamool MPs strongly opposed the imposition of 18 per cent GST on life insurance premiums and certain medicines and demanded its withdrawal in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Lok Sabha proceedings began with Speaker Om Birla congratulating shooter Swapnil Kusale for winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Shortly after, Trinamool MPs entered the Well of the House raising slogans and demanding the withdrawal of 18 per cent GST on life insurance premiums and some drugs.

Despite their protests, the Speaker urged the continuation of Question Hour and assured the Trinamool MPs that they would be allowed to speak during Zero Hour.

Post Question Hour, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay was given a chance to speak.

He argued that imposing 18 per cent GST on life insurance premiums and some medicines was against the citizens and was affecting them and should be revoked immediately.

MPs of many other Opposition parties including the DMK also supported his demand.

Dissatisfied over not getting any concrete assurance on their demands, the Trinamool and DMK MPs walked out of the House after sloganeering for some time.

Simultaneously, Congress MPs tried to raise in the House the issue of alleged misuse of central investigative agencies.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the alleged misuse of ED, CBI and Income Tax Department for political persecution, but the Speaker did not approve any adjournment motion.