Mercato Spreads Joy: Hosting People Of Determination For A Memorable Dubai Summer Surprises Circus Experience!

In a heartfelt gesture of community support, Mercato recently welcomed a special group of People of Determination from the"Senses – Residential & Day Care Center for Rehabilitation in Dubai." This event, part of Mercato's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, aimed to create unforgettable memories for these extraordinary individuals.

The day kicked off with a burst of excitement as the children attended the vibrant DSS circus show, Harlequinn European Circus. The air was filled with laughter and joy as they marveled at the dazzling performances.

After the show,

McDonald's UAE – Mercato branch

graciously hosted a delightful lunch for the 16 children and their dedicated volunteers. The festivities continued with a heartwarming gift-giving session courtesy of Toys R Us, ensuring each child left with a smile and a cherished memento.

Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager, expressed her joy:“It was truly heartwarming to see these children enjoying such a special day with us. At Mercato, we are deeply committed to forging strong bonds within our community. Our goal is to bring joy to those in need and to ensure everyone feels a sense of belonging.”

This event stands as a testament to Mercato's dedication to making a positive impact and spreading happiness within the community.