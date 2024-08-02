OH MY GOD, I'm GOING TO BURNING MAN!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Burning Man Project Announces 2024 Black Rock City Tickets Now Available On Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burning Man Project, the nonprofit in service to a more connected and thriving society, announced today that tickets are now available for purchase on demand to the Black Rock City event, held Sun Aug. 25 - Mon, Sept. 2, 2024 in Northern Nevada's Black Rock Desert. The 'Oh My God' ticket sale (or OMG Sale) encourages immediacy and makes it easy for more people to participate in the nonprofit's signature annual gathering.

"Experiencing the awe, inspiration, creativity, and community of Burning Man in Black Rock City is the antidote to today's societal division and polarization," said Marian Goodell, CEO Burning Man Project. "As we see in Black Rock City every year, Burning Man is a community not defined by conflict and hate, nor by weather, but instead by generosity, civic responsibility and communal effort."

Tickets to the Burning Man event in Nevada are available to purchase now.

A temporary metropolis of 80,000 artists, makers, and builders, Black Rock City, which has taken place in the Black Rock Desert annually since 1990, provides inspiration for the vibrant cultural movement Burning Man Project is shepherding around the world. In addition to Black Rock City, Burning Man Project advances a culture of creativity, connection and innovation through global leadership events, activations and programming in Northern Nevada, and grant-based support of the arts and civic projects.

"We are pleased to have fulfilled demand for our earlier sales and be in a position to offer greater access to more people as the event nears," Goodell continued. "This ticket sale is an exciting opportunity to connect more people interested in Burning Man and the arts and culture."

To purchase tickets, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" burningma and to learn more about Burning Man Project, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">burningma .

About Burning Man Project

Burning Man Project is the nonprofit that produces the annual event in Black Rock City, and works year-round in service to the Burning Man cultural movement. Burning Man Project brings people together, champions innovation, artistry, and creativity, and shares knowledge through storytelling. Together with the global Burning Man community, Burning Man Project is advancing a more creative, connected, and thriving society.

