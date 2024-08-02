عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue

AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue


8/2/2024 5:22:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 2.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan takes bold steps in financial aid at COP29"; "Baku's geostrategic move on gas supply turns it key player in Southern Gas Corridor"; "Armenia's patrons coerce Yerevan to disrupt peace in S Caucasus"; "Hidayat Heydarov shines at Paris 2024 Olympic Games" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at .

MENAFN02082024000195011045ID1108509851


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search