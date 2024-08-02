AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was
released on August 2.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as
"Azerbaijan takes bold steps in financial aid at COP29"; "Baku's
geostrategic move on gas supply turns it key player in Southern Gas
Corridor"; "Armenia's patrons coerce Yerevan to disrupt peace in S
Caucasus"; "Hidayat Heydarov shines at Paris 2024 Olympic Games"
etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of
Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at .
