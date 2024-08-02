Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 81.83 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 16 cents to USD 81.83 pb on Thursday, compared to USD 81.67 pb the day before, said Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) Friday.
On a global scale, the price of the brent crude futures' contracts went down USD 1.32 to settle at USD 79.52 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate crude, down USD 1.60 to USD 76.31 pb. (end)
