Four Killed In Russia Building Collapse
(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Aug 2 (IANS) Four people were killed following a partial collapse of a residential building in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Friday.
The tragedy occurred on Thursday when two entrances of a five-storeyed gas-powered building in Nizhny Tagil, a city located in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, caved in due to an explosion of a gas-air mixture, EMERCOM said, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 15 people were rescued from the rubble, including seven children, it added.
Following the incident, a state of emergency has been declared in the Dzerzhinsky district of Nizhny Tagil. The investigative committee has launched a criminal case concerning the provision of services or work that did not meet safety requirements.
