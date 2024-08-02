Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma Announces 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit 2024, Unveils Its Logo

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Hon'ble CM also launched a single-point investor interface at the same event for easier submissions of MoUs, seeking to make investments in the state The single-point investor interface for MoUs received proposals worth more than INR 8000 crore just after the launch

To usher in a new phase of economic development of Rajasthan, Hon'ble Chief Shri Bhajanlal Sharma announced yesterday that his will host 'Rising Rajasthan,' a mega global summit, on the 9th, 10th, and 11th

of December 2024 in Jaipur with an aim to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and associations into the state.



CM Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma and Industry and Commerce Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore with dignitaries at the logo unveiling ceremony of 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit 2024





He also unveiled the logo of 'Rising Rajasthan' and launched a single-point investor interface for easier submissions of the MoUs seeking to make investments in Rajasthan. The logo launch marks the initiation of global branding with roadshows planned in different states and countries to showcase Rajasthan's investment potential.





The single-point investor interface, inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, is a platform under which investors can now submit their investment intents through a simple form on the portal for an MoU with the State Government. The platform received proposals worth more than INR 8000 crore just after the launch. The proposals shall also get approved online through this platform. The initiative adds to the investor-friendly initiatives that the state has been adopting to make the investment process seamless and efficient.





"India's rise as the world's fifth-largest economy has unlocked new growth opportunities for Rajasthan. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our double-engine government is dedicated to ushering in a new era of development with a vision to make Rajasthan a USD 350 billion economy in the next five years. Our credible government policies and investor-friendly environment are designed for the holistic development of Rajasthan, reflecting a new vision for the state and its people. Rajasthan is a vital part of the country with immense potential for growth. Through the 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit 2024, we aim to showcase these opportunities to both global and domestic investors,” Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma said while announcing the dates and unveiling the logo of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit 2024.





“Unlike the previous governments, which used to hold investment summit at the fag-end of their tenure, our government has decided to take the challenges head on and therefore, we will be hosting 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit in the very first year of our tenure,” Shri Sharma said at the event.





On this occasion Industry and Commerce Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State for Industry and Commerce Shri K.K Vishnoi, Chief Secretary Shri Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Shikhar Agrawal, Principal Secretary Industries Shri Ajitabh Sharma, Director General of Confederation of Indian Industries Shri Chandrajit Banerjee and other senior officials of the government were also present.





Speaking at the event, Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, Hon'ble Industry and Commerce Minister, said, "Rajasthan's abundant youth, land, and minerals make it the perfect destination for investment. At the 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit, we are not just looking to sign MoUs; we are committed to bringing real investments into the state. By leveraging our state's high potential, we aim to foster growth through strategic partnerships, boosting existing businesses and creating new opportunities for our youth."





Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sudhansh Pant, Chief Secretary, said,“By hosting this summit in the very first year, this government is creating new investment opportunities and introducing investor-friendly policies. With the launch of a single-point investor interface for MoU submissions, we are simplifying the investment process, allowing for online approvals and reducing the need for in-person visits. Our vision is to institutionalize this event, ensuring sustained growth in sectors like green energy, skilling, and women's empowerment across the state.”





Talking about the investment summit, Shri Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department and Chairman, RIICO, said,“Government of Rajasthan will hold a series of investor roadshows across leading business cities in the country and the world to highlight state's investment potential on a global stage. The 3-day Summit plans to string together strategic sector sessions, country sessions, and one-on-one business meetings, including an MSME Conclave, a Startup Conclave, and a Non-Resident Rajasthani Summit.”





The summit is organized by the Government of Rajasthan with the support of the Industry and Commerce Department, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and RIICO, where BIP is the nodal department for this summit. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), as the Summit Industry Partner, will assist with the organization of the event. Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII assured their full cooperation in making the event successful and making Rajasthan one of the fastest growing states in India by facilitating investments in different sectors.





Rajasthan, the largest state in India, has abundant natural resources and skilled manpower. It is strategically close to major consumption markets of northern India and has benefited from infrastructure development projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Western Freight Corridor over the past decade. The positive synergy between state and central government also helps in ensuring seamless progress of development projects and creating an industry-friendly environment in the state. 'Rising Rajasthan' will accentuate the state's investment advantages and express the government's commitment to a hassle-free investment process.