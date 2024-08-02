عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall

Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall


8/2/2024 3:23:57 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heavy rainfall can be dangerous, but there are steps you can take to stay safe. Here are some things to remember:


Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall Image

Heavy rainfall can be dangerous, but there are steps you can take to stay safe. Here are some things to remember:


Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall Image

Avoid traveling and stay indoors during heavy rainfall. If you're already outside, seek shelter immediately.


Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall Image

Steer clear of flooded areas, as they can be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, and other hazards.


Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall Image

Save emergency numbers like your local flood control hotline and emergency services on your phone.


Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall Image

Unplug appliances and electronics to prevent damage from power surges.


Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall Image

Have a first aid kit on hand in case of accidents or injuries.


Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall Image

Stay informed about weather conditions through reliable sources like the weather app, news, or official weather services.


Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall Image

In hilly areas, be aware of the risk of landslides. Avoid slopes and stay alert to any changes in the terrain.


Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall Image

If flooding is a concern, use sandbags to prevent water from entering your home.

MENAFN02082024007385015968ID1108509488


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search