Things To Remember During Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rainfall can be dangerous, but there are steps you can take to stay safe. Here are some things to remember:



Avoid traveling and stay indoors during heavy rainfall. If you're already outside, seek shelter immediately.



Steer clear of flooded areas, as they can be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, and other hazards.



Save emergency numbers like your local flood control hotline and emergency services on your phone.



Unplug appliances and electronics to prevent damage from power surges.



Have a first aid kit on hand in case of accidents or injuries.



Stay informed about weather conditions through reliable sources like the weather app, news, or official weather services.



In hilly areas, be aware of the risk of landslides. Avoid slopes and stay alert to any changes in the terrain.



If flooding is a concern, use sandbags to prevent water from entering your home.

