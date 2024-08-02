At Night And In Morning, Invaders Once Again Shelled Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Nikopol district of Dnipro region with artillery and drones at night and in the morning.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro regional military administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the evening, the enemy has not stopped attacking the Nikopol region. They used artillery and kamikaze drones. Nikopol and the Marhanets community suffered," the statement reads.

No one was killed or injured, the head of the RMA noted.

A private house and three outbuildings were damaged.

"The extent of the damage caused by the morning strikes is still being determined," Lysak said.

According to him, the Air Defence Forces shot down four Russian drones over the Dnipro region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on 1 August, a mother and daughter were killed and another civilian was injured in the city of Nikopol , Dnipro region, during a shelling.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Facebook