1966 -- Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) exports first shipment of aluminum sulfate fertilizer to Iraq.

1990 -- Iraqi invade Kuwait and seize the Amir's Dasman Palace in a surprise early dawn attack.

1990 -- Fahad Al-Ahmad was killed by invading Iraqi forces while the martyr was defending his nation in a battle with Iraqi forces at Dasman Palace. He was 45 years old.

1990 -- Addressing the Kuwaiti people, the and Prime Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah said Kuwait was facing a brutal invasion by "enemies of love and peace."



1990 -- The UN Security Council, condemns in a unanimous vote, the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in an emergency meeting after calls by Kuwait and the United States. Resolution 660 was issued calling for the unconditional withdrawal of all Iraqi forces to their pre-August positions.

1998 -- Kuwait Fencing Team for the Handicapped snatch the gold medal in international competitions in Germany.

2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signs a decree to give every Kuwaiti citizen a grant of KD 200.

2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signs a law on allocations for head of state to include KD 50 million as salary per year.

2009 -- Ministry of Health inaugurates the pre-marriage medical checkup facility in Al-Sabah medical area.

2013 -- Minister of Education and Higher Education and former Minister of Health Anwar Al-Nouri passes away at the age of 72.

2014 -- Renowned Kuwaiti poet, Sayyah Al-Adawni passes away. He was 76. The deceased had also contributed to the media sector.

2021 -- Former Ministry of Information Undersecretary Mubarak Al-Adwani passes away at 62. The deceased began his career in journalism in 1988. He held the position of Information Ministry Undersecretary from 1999 and 2003. He was also deputy permanent representative for the UN Development Program in Kuwait.

2022 -- An Amiri decree was issued dissolving the National Assembly. The decree stated that "To rectify the political scene involving lack of harmony and cooperation, in addition to differences, conflicts, personal interests, failure to accept others, practices and behaviors that undermine national unity, it was a must to resort to the people who represent the destiny, extension, survival and existence so that they could rectify the path in a way that serves their supreme interests". (end)



