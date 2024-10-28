Over 900 War-Affected Medical Facilities Fully Or Partially Restored In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 900 medical facilities damaged by the occupiers have been fully or partially restored in Ukraine.

The of announced this on its website, Ukrinform reports.

“Over more than two and a half years of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 901 Ukrainian medical facilities have been fully or partially restored. Of these, 551 have been fully restored, while 350 have been partially restored. The majority of the facilities have been restored in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. In the first instance, these are medical facilities in territories that have been liberated from occupation, as well as those that have suffered minor damage, including broken windows, roof destruction, facade damage, etc.," the statement says.

The Ministry of Health noted that ensuring access to medical services is one of the state's priorities, so the restoration of medical infrastructure will continue. International partners are assisting Ukraine in this regard.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Health, 226 medical facilities were destroyed by Russian shells and missiles during the full-scale war and are beyond repair. In addition, 1,685 medical facilities sustained damage. The majority of medical facilities affected are located in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It is currently not possible to obtain comprehensive data on the extent of destruction or damage to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories. In addition, the Russians damaged 231 ambulances, destroyed 263, and seized 125 ambulances.

