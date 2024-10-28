Palestine Denounces Israeli Regime's Law Banning UNRWA Operations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Oct 29 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestine yesterday, condemned the Israeli regime's parliament's legislation, banning the operations of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Israel.

“We reject and condemn this decision, emphasising that, it violates international law and challenges United Nations resolutions that uphold international legitimacy,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, official spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, said in a statement.

He stressed that, the decision seeks to eliminate the refugee issue and their rights to return and compensation, emphasising that, it is“not only against the refugees but also against the United Nations and the international community that established” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“Without continuous American political, financial, and military support for the occupation, Israel would not have dared to challenge the international community or adopt policies that have plunged the region into violence and instability,” he added.

The Israeli regime's parliament, the Knesset, yesterday passed a law prohibiting the UNRWA from operating in Israel.– NNN-WAFA

