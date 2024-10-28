Dhanvantari Jayanti: PM Modi To Launch Healthcare Projects Worth Rs 12,850 Cr Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is set to launch, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here on Tuesday on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day.

As a major addition to the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Prime Minister Modi will launch the expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. This will help provide health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income.

"It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide quality healthcare services all across the country. In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple healthcare institutions," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Phase II of India's First AIIA. It includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation centre and a 500-seat auditorium among others.

He will also inaugurate three medical colleges at Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

Further, he will inaugurate facility and service extensions at AIIMS Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), AIIMS Kalyani (West Bengal), AIIMS Patna (Bihar), AIIMS Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), AIIMS Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), AIIMS Guwahati (Assam) and AIIMS New Delhi, which will also include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a Super Speciality Block in Government Medical College at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and a Critical Care Block in Bargarh, Odisha.

He will also lay the foundation stone of five Nursing Colleges in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh; 21 Critical Care Blocks in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and several facilities and service extensions at AIIMS in New Delhi and in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi is also slated to inaugurate an ESIC Hospital at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and lay the foundation stone for ESIC hospitals at Faridabad in Haryana, Bommasandra and Narasapur in Karnataka, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh. These projects will bring healthcare benefits to around 55 lakh ESI beneficiaries.

Further, the Prime Minister will launch drone services at 11 Tertiary Healthcare Institutions to enhance service delivery and make healthcare more accessible. These institutions include AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Bibinagar (Telangana), AIIMS Guwahati, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur (Rajasthan), AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Bilaspur, AIIMS Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), AIIMS Raipur (Chhattisgarh), AIIMS Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) and RIMS Imphal (Manipur).

He will also launch Helicopter Emergency Medical Services from AIIMS Rishikesh, which will help deliver speedy medical care.

Prime Minister Modi will launch the U-WIN portal, which aims to benefit pregnant women and infants by fully digitalising the vaccination process. It will ensure timely administration of life-saving vaccines to pregnant women and children (from birth to 16 years) against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

Further, the Prime Minister will also launch a portal for allied and healthcare professionals and institutes, which will act as a centralised database of existing healthcare professionals and institutes.

He is also slated to launch several initiatives to strengthen the R&D and testing infrastructure to improve the healthcare ecosystem in the country. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a Central Drugs Testing Laboratory in Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

He will lay the foundation stone of two Central Research Institutes in Yoga and Naturopathy at Khordha in Odisha and Raipur in Chhattisgarh. He will also lay the foundation stone of four Centres of Excellence at NIPER Ahmedabad in Gujarat for medical devices, NIPER Hyderabad in Telangana for bulk drugs, NIPER Guwahati in Assam for phytopharmaceuticals, and NIPER Mohali in Punjab for anti-bacterial anti-viral drug discovery and development.

Prime Minister Modi will launch four Ayush Centres of Excellence, namely Centre of Excellence for diabetes and metabolic disorders at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Centre of Excellence in sustainable Ayush for advanced technological solutions, start-up support and net zero sustainable solutions for Rasaushadhies at IIT Delhi; Centre of Excellence for fundamental and translational research in Ayurveda at Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow; and Centre of Excellence on Ayurveda and Systems Medicine at JNU, New Delhi.

In a major boost to the Make in India initiative in the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate five projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices and bulk drugs at Vapi in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. These units will manufacture high-end medical devices, such as body implants and critical care equipment, along with important bulk drugs.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch a nationwide campaign, "Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan", that aims to raise health awareness among the citizens. He will also launch the state-specific Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health for each state and Union Territory which will lay out adaptation strategies towards developing climate resilient healthcare services.