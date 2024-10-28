Egyptian President Calls For Int'l Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 29 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, stressed here yesterday, the need for concerted international efforts, to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

During the meeting, Sisi called for ending the Israeli“aggression” in the West Bank, and ensuring immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian aid and relief in Gaza.

The Egyptian president also emphasised that, the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, is the only viable path for achieving durable peace and stability in the region.

For his part, Weber said, he appreciated Egypt's role in promoting regional stability and its diligent efforts to address ongoing crises in the region.

In a post, published on the social media platform X, after the meeting, Weber said, the group“is committed to driving investments and economic prosperity, creating jobs and providing security” to the region.– NNN-MENA

