When Is Chhoti Diwali - October 30 Or 31? Check Shubh Muhurat Timings Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chhoti Diwali date: As the festival of light, Diwali, approaches, the major question about Chhoti Diwali arises. The day, commonly known as Naraka Chaturdashi, typically precedes the grand festival.
Deepawali is among one of the major Hindus festivals celebrated across India with vigour and enthusiasm. It is celebrated annually and falls on the 15th day of the month of Kartik - the darkest night of the year, according to Hindu lunar calendar. The celebrations of the widely celebrated festival usually take place in November or October month, according to Georgian calendar. Also Read
Deepawali calendar
Thus, before moving onto Diwali celebrations , here's a look at this year's Chhoti Diwali date and Deepawali calendar 5-day events:
October 29 - Dhanteras
October 31 - Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)
October 31 - Diwali and Lakshmi Puja
November 2 - Govardhan Puja
November 3 - Bhai Dooj
Chhoti Diwali timings
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 01:15 PM on October 30
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 03:52 PM on October 31
Chhoti Diwali honours Lord Krishna's triumph against the demonic Narakasura. Notably, Dhanteras festivities precede Chhoti Diwali and marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber and pray for prosperity and wealth. Purchase of new items, including gold coins, gold bars or gold jewellery is considered auspicious on this day.
Given below are shubh muhurat timings of Diwali day according to Drik Panchang that one must remember:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm
Pradosh Kaal - 6:10 pm to 8:52 pm
Vrishabha Kaal - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm
Amavasya Tithi Begins - 6:22 am on October 31
Amavasya Tithi Ends - 8:46 am on November 1
Diwali, the most auspicious and celebrated day succeeds Chhoti Diwali and marks Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman's return to Ayodhya, commemorating the victory of good over evil. Devotees perform Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja in the evening on this day and decorate their homes with earthen lamps (diyas), colourful rangoli, and lights.
