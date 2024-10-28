Uzbekistan Announces Preliminary Results In Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TASHKENT, Oct 29 (NNN-UzA) – Uzbek Central Election Commission, has announced the preliminary results of the elections, for the 150-seat lower house of parliament.

According to the commission, the Liberal Party of Uzbekistan gained the majority of seats, in the to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, the lower house of parliament.

Preliminary data shows, the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan won 64 parliamentary seats, followed by the National Revival Democratic Party with 29 seats. The Social Democratic Party, Adolat, secured 21 seats, the People's Democratic Party won 20 seats, and the Ecological Party nabbed 16 seats.

The commission said that, the total voter turnout reached 74.72 percent.

The commission also noted that, it was the first time the lower house elections were held based on a mixed electoral system.– NNN-UzA

