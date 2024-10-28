عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Announces Preliminary Results In Parliamentary Elections

Uzbekistan Announces Preliminary Results In Parliamentary Elections


10/28/2024 9:08:48 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TASHKENT, Oct 29 (NNN-UzA) – Uzbek Central Election Commission, has announced the preliminary results of the elections, for the 150-seat lower house of parliament.

According to the commission, the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan gained the majority of seats, in the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, the lower house of parliament.

Preliminary data shows, the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan won 64 parliamentary seats, followed by the National Revival Democratic Party with 29 seats. The Social Democratic Party, Adolat, secured 21 seats, the People's Democratic Party won 20 seats, and the Ecological Party nabbed 16 seats.

The commission said that, the total voter turnout reached 74.72 percent.

The commission also noted that, it was the first time the lower house elections were held based on a mixed electoral system.– NNN-UzA

MENAFN28102024000200011047ID1108826945


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search