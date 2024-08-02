Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini To Feature In Inaugural Edition Of Delhi Premier League

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Harshit Rana will feature in the inaugural season of Delhi (DPL), set to commence in the second half of this month, said Delhi and District Association (DDCA) chief and league president Rohan Jaitely.

The T20 tournament, which will have both men's and women's matches, will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The franchise auction for the league was held last Sunday and resulted in the sale of six men's teams for a total amount of Rs 49.65 crore.

"Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Harshit Rana and other Indian players will feature in the inaugural season of DPL. I had a talk with Rishabh Pant and he has promised me to participate in the league but it only depends on his availability and national commitments. But as of now, he will be playing. Navdeep and Harshit will also feature in the league," said Jaitely at the trophy inauguration ceremony on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony has a draft of 270 players all across Delhi, including national, U-23, U-19.

The brand ambassador of the league, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag showed his enthusiasm about the league and said that it's a great opportunity for the cricketers who don't get a chance in the IPL or national team.

"The league will surely be a fantastic opportunity to those players who work hard in the nets and didn't get a chance in any major tournament. When I used to play in my younger days we didn't get this type of opportunity to play in different leagues. Now my son is playing I am glad that he will be getting those opportunities, so yes it is a very great opportunity," he said.

The first season of DPL will feature a total of 40 matches, with 33 games in the men's category and seven in the women's.

It will feature six franchises, namely West Delhi Lions, North Delhi Strikers, South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Delhi-6, Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders.

The matches will be broadcast on Sports 18 and live streamed on JioCinema.