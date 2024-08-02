Murder Accused Arrested After Brief Encounter With MP Police In Gwalior

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Aug 2 (IANS) A wanted criminal was arrested following a brief encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday, said officials here.

The accused person had shot dead a woman last week and was absconding.

The crime branch team of Gwalior district received information about the accused late at night as he was trying to escape from Sheetla Mata Mandir Road via Shivpuri Road. Police pickets in the city were put on alert, while several teams of the crime branch were deployed to different locations. When he was sighted by a team, he tried to escape and fired at the police with a pistol while running along the railway track.

The police retaliated and the accused sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

“The accused was trying to escape from the police and realizing that he was cornered, the accused opened fire at police. In response, police also shot at his leg and overpowered him. The accused has been identified as Akash Jadoun, who had killed a woman in Gwalior on July 29,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmaveer Singh said.

Singh further said that Jadoun was the prime accused in the murder of a woman, while other accused were arrested following the incident.“A case was registered in connection with the murder of a woman at Madhav Ganj police station on July 29. One of the accused named Soham was already arrested in that case and the main accused Akash Jadoun was on the run. Now, he is in the hospital and proceedings of the arrest will be made soon,” the police officer said.