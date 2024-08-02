Moci Closes 42 Establishments In Central Al Sailiya Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Commerce and (MoCI) has announced the closure of 42 commercial establishments in the Central of Al Sailiya for failing to provide electronic payment services at points of sale.

This violation comes under Article. (18) of Law No. (5) of 2015, concerning similar commercial, industrial, and public shops and street vendors, as well as Ministerial Decision No. (161) of 2017, regarding the general and specific requirements that must be met in these outlets.

This step comes as part of the intensive inspection campaigns carried out by the ministry to monitor markets, detect violations, and uncover non-compliance from commercial, industrial and public shops against the laws and requirements that must be met in these establishments.

In this context, the ministry stated that it will be firm with any establish that neglects its obligations under Law (5) of 2015 and Ministerial Decision No. (161) of 2017.

The ministry is working to intensify its inspection campaigns to curb illegal practices and take all legal measures against violators of the law and ministerial decisions.

It also urged all citizens and residents to report any violations or breaches via the ministry's application“MociQatar” or by calling the hotline, 16001.