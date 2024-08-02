BREAKING: Wayanad Landslide: Indian Army Finds 4 People Alive During Rescue Operations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian in a rescue operation, found four alive individuals - two males and two females - who were stranded in Padavetti Kunnu, Wayanad. The operation was carried out with precision and care, ensuring the safety of all individuals involved.

A casualty evacuation was coordinated, and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched to facilitate the rescue. The swift response and seamless execution of the operation ensured the timely evacuation of the stranded individuals.

Unfortunately, one of the rescued females is experiencing difficulties with her leg and is receiving necessary medical attention.