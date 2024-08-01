Amcor To Report Full Year 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZURICH, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR ; ASX: AMC) will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024 after the US closes on Thursday 15 August

2024.

A call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday 15 August 2024 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Friday 16 August 2024. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

USA:



800 715

9871 (toll-free) USA: 646 307 1963 (local) Australia:

1800 519 630 (toll-free)

02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom:

0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong:

+852 3002 3410 (local) Singapore:

+65 3159 5133 (local) All other countries:



+1 646 307 1963 (this is not a toll-free number)



Conference ID

9115937

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of

Amcor's website ( ). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.



For further information please contact:

Investors: Tracey Whitehead

Global Head of Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028

/ +1 224-478-5790 [email protected] Damien Bird

Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9070 [email protected]

Damon Wright

Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+ 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682 [email protected]



Media – Europe

Ernesto Duran

Head of Global Communications

Amcor

+41 78 698 69 40

[email protected]

Media – Australia

James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS +61 448 881 174

[email protected] Media – North America

Julie Liedtke

Director, Media Relations

Amcor

+1 847 204 2319

[email protected]



About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, around 41,000 Amcor people generated US$14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries.

NYSE:

AMCR ; ASX: AMC



SOURCE Amcor