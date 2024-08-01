Amcor To Report Full Year 2024 Results
ZURICH, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR ; ASX: AMC) will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024 after the US market closes on Thursday 15 August
2024.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday 15 August 2024 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Friday 16 August 2024. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:
|
USA:
|
800 715
9871 (toll-free)
|
USA:
|
646 307 1963 (local)
|
Australia:
|
1800 519 630 (toll-free)
02 9133 7103 (local)
|
United Kingdom:
|
0800 358 0970 (toll-free)
020 3433 3846 (local)
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852 3002 3410 (local)
|
Singapore:
|
+65 3159 5133 (local)
|
All other countries:
|
+1 646 307 1963 (this is not a toll-free number)
|
|
|
Conference ID
|
9115937
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of
Amcor's website ( ). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
For further information please contact:
|
Investors:
Tracey Whitehead
Global Head of Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028
/ +1 224-478-5790
[email protected]
|
Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
[email protected]
|
Damon Wright
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+ 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682
[email protected]
|
Media – Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
[email protected]
|
Media – Australia
James Strong
Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
[email protected]
|
Media – North America
Julie Liedtke
Director, Media Relations
Amcor
+1 847 204 2319
[email protected]
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, around 41,000 Amcor people generated US$14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries.
