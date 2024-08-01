Furniture For Life Celebrates New Store With Front Range Grand Opening Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

All four Front Range Colorado stores will offer huge savings on massage chairs and a Broadmoor vacation sweepstakes

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Furniture For Life is excited to announce the opening of its newest massage chair store in Colorado Springs with a Grand Opening Savings Event across all four Front Range locations through September 2, 2024. Customers are invited to join the festivities at the Boulder, Denver, Castle Rock, and Colorado Springs stores to take advantage of special offers on its signature curated collection, The World's Best Massage Chairs® , and enter to win $5,000 to The Broadmoor.

Exclusive Grand Opening Offers

Furniture For Life is offering up to 50% off massage chairs at its four Front Range locations during the Grand Opening Savings Event, which ends September 2nd.

“Every day, we offer people the chance to discover the perfect massage chair to improve their lives,” says Furniture For Life's CEO, Cliff Levin.“And with the specials we're offering during our Grand Opening Sale, there's no better time to choose to invest in one of our exceptional massage chairs.”

Enter to Win $5,000 to The Broadmoor

Furniture For Life is also offering a chance win $5,000 to Colorado Springs' iconic resort, The Broadmoor. It is not necessary to make a purchase, or even visit a store, to enter the sweepstakes. Participants can simply go to furnitureforlife/front-range-grand-opening and submit an online form to enter.

Event Summary:

Name: Furniture For Life Front Range Grand Opening

Dates: August 2nd through September 2nd, 2024

Locations:

Furniture For Life - Colorado Springs

University Village Colorado

5134 N Nevada Ave, Ste 120

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Furniture For Life - Denver

1550 S Colorado Blvd #107

Denver, CO 80222

Furniture For Life - Castle Rock

Outlets at Castle Rock

5050 Factory Shops Blvd, Suite 410

Castle Rock, CO 80108

Furniture For Life - Boulder

2125 32nd St.

Boulder, CO 80301

Offers:

Up to 50% off massage chairs

$5,000 Broadmoor Vacation Sweepstakes

Website:

About Furniture For Life:

Furniture For Life is based in Boulder, Colorado. It operates stores nationwide and a web shop at FurnitureForLife. The company is dedicated to helping people live healthier, happier lives. In their stores, shoppers will find a carefully curated collection of The World's Best Massage Chairs®, ergonomic office furniture, and True Zero Gravity® recliners designed to promote comfort, well-being, and productivity.

With the opening of the Colorado Springs store, the company now operates four locations along the Front Range of Colorado in Boulder, Denver, Castle Rock, and Colorado Springs.

