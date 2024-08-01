JHCO, Life For Relief Deliver 6 Trucks Of Food Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) Hussein Shibli emphasised the importance of the partnership between the organisation and Life for Relief and Development in assisting and coordinating delivering flour to the people in Gaza.



Part of the aid was sent via land convoys and through Arish International Airport since the beginning of the crisis, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



He noted that Life for Relief continues to monitor donations and organise the delivery of supplies to their warehouses, which has had a positive impact.



In partnership with Life, six trucks carrying flour have been sent and distributed to the people in Gaza.

Shibli added that Jordan had become a hub for receiving donations from various countries and organisations working in the humanitarian strip.



He highlighted the land and air bridge from Jordan to Gaza, which serves as a lifeline for the people in the region.

According to a statement from the organisation on Wednesday, since last October, the number of relief flights and air drops executed in collaboration with the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army and the Royal Air Force for the people in Gaza has reached 53 planes via Arish to Rafah.



The number of land convoys has reached 2,857 trucks loaded with medical supplies, food parcels, relief materials, medicines, blood units, canned meat, and flour.

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at Union Bank (Account number: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), via electronic wallets, through CliQ JHCOGAZA, and through "eFAWATEERcom" on their website



