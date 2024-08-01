Homenids, LLC Announces Exclusive Tiny Home Offer: Secure Your Dream Tiny Home At 2024 Prices With Unmatched Flexibility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOVER, Del., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Homenids, LLC , a leader in affordable and innovative tiny home solutions, is excited to unveil an exclusive, limited-time offer for customers eager to own cutting-edge tiny homes. This special promotion, available throughout August 2024, allows buyers to pay a down payment of $2,700 for one of their high-quality tiny homes with the remaining balance due by January 1, 2026.

Features & Benefits:

Foldable Tiny Home EFI

Modern Tiny Home XPOD

Diverse Options: Buyers can choose from a range of sizes including up to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the

EFI tiny homes , or the compact 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom XPOD model .

Thermal Efficiency:

EFI tiny homes come equipped with PU and EPS thermal insulation, ensuring superior comfort and energy efficiency.

Rapid Installation: The

EFI tiny home features a 10-minute installation for its foldable design, which can expand up to three times its folded size.

Durability: Each tiny home is constructed with a strong steel structural frame, waterproof and damp-proof features, aluminum windows, and steel main doors.

Comprehensive Design: Modern amenities include stainless steel sinks,

L-type kitchen cabinets, and complete bathroom fixtures with shower, WC, vanity mirror, and wash basin. Transparent Pricing: All prices include sales tax, with standard delivery charges extra clearly displayed during checkout, ensuring no hidden fees.

Exclusive Offer Details :



Lock-In Pricing: Buyers can reserve a tiny home at today's price of $2,700 and pay the balance by January 1, 2026.

0% Interest Rate: The offer includes zero interest on the balance payment, avoiding the high rates associated with mortgages and personal loans.

Flexible Payments: A payment plan is available, with installments extending until January 1, 2026. Price Protection: Buyers can secure a fixed price now, potentially avoiding significant future price increases.

From its founding, Homenids, LLC has been focused on offering top-notch tiny homes to a diverse clientele. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and clear communication, Homenids, LLC continues to thrive in the tiny home industry.

What Customers Are Saying:

1. "This little foldable home is truly a great value. Delivered right to my home, it's strong, spacious, and beautifully designed. The fast installation was a huge plus. Ideal for affordable housing, especially for seniors and differently-abled individuals." - Jericho C.

2. "I'm thrilled with my tiny house! The layout is practical and functional, and the price is very competitive. The wooden flooring, double sink, and PU insulation are fantastic. Homenids staff were transparent and fair throughout the process." - Jude K.

3. "The prefab house's quality exceeded my expectations, and the team was responsive and trustworthy. I appreciated the transparency and the fact that I only had to pay for the crane during delivery." - Harold L.

About Homenids, LLC

Homenids, LLC is a leading provider of high-quality tiny homes, committed to offering innovative designs and fair pricing. Established in 2022, the company focuses on delivering affordable, well-crafted tiny homes that cater to various needs, including small families, seniors, and differently-abled individuals. Known for its dedication to transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction, Homenids, LLC serves a growing base of clients across the USA and Canada. For more information or to learn more about our exclusive offers, visit Homenids .

