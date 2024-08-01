Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Providing Non-Lethal Rodent Pest Management Solutions Amid Growing Conversation About Unintended Bird Deaths

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



A study published in 2020 showed that 100% of Red-tailed Hawks that were admitted to the Tufts Wildlife tested positive for the presence of rodenticides

Given how rodents remain a crucial food source for birds of prey, anticoagulant rat poison is threatening these populations

SenesTech, a rodent fertility control product provider, and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, offers a much safer alternative

The company's Evolve(TM) soft bait products for rats and mice have been scientifically proven to manage rodent infestations, while minimizing risk to human health or the larger environment This supports the well-being of birds of prey and other animals while proactively managing rodent pest populations

Back in 2020, a study published by Tufts Wildlife Clinic and Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine showed that 100% of the Red-tailed Hawks admitted into their clinic tested positive for rodenticides. Earlier this year, Flaco, a famous Eurasian eagle owl that lived in Central Park, was found dead. A necropsy would later reveal that he was exposed to four different second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (“SGARs”). It shed light on the use of rodenticides for rodent population control and its impact beyond rodents and onto a broader ecosystem that includes birds and other animals ( ).

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent fertility control product provider and inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, has addressed adverse safety and environmental issues of poisons through the use of non-lethal methods of rodent population control. Its flagship product line...

