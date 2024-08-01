Workhouse Selected As Agency Of Record For It's A Wonderful Life Museum Expansion Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exciting Expansion of The Museum That Kindness Built Aims to Complete in Time for the 80th Anniversary of "It's a Wonderful Life"

- Anwei S. Law, President of the Board of TrusteesSENECA FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Workhouse (workhousepr), one of the country's leading Public Relations agencies, has been appointed as the Agency of Record for the expansion campaign of the“It's a Wonderful Life” Museum located in Seneca Falls, New York. As AOR, Workhouse will direct a pro bono campaign of branded visibility, including global public relations, experiential promotions, and celebrity partnerships. The assignment is effective immediately.For media inquiries, contact Workhouse, CEO Adam Nelson via ... or +1 212. 645. 8006.Anwei S. Law, President of the Board of Trustees for The Seneca Falls It's a Wonderful Life Museum, remarked on the collaboration, stating,“We all hope for 'George Bailey moments' – times when unexpected gestures of kindness and community strengthen our belief in ourselves and in each other. The announcement of our partnership with Adam Nelson and Workhouse has provided the Seneca Falls It's a Wonderful Life Museum with a George Bailey moment. We look forward to working with the creative talents of Workhouse to promote the exciting expansion of our Museum in time for the international celebration of the 80th Anniversary of It's a Wonderful Life – 'The Most Inspiring Film of All Time' -- in December 2026. The expanded Museum will develop new ways to promote the timeless message of It's a Wonderful Life – the value and equal importance of each individual – as we re-create sets from the film, design innovative interactive exhibits and bring to memory all of those who have impacted our lives. Attaboy, Clarence.”The expansion campaign aims to prepare for the worldwide celebration of the 80th Anniversary of the film in December 2026. The Museum opened on December 10, 2010, and is temporarily located at 76 Fall Street while the building that housed the Seneca Theater, built in 1913 by Charles Fornesi, undergoes stabilization and construction.The expansion campaign will fully utilize the historic building at 32 Fall Street and include the following developments:oRe-creation of the original façade of the theater.oAddition of a 47-seat theater.oRe-creation of film sets, including Gower's Drugstore, Mr. Potter's Office, the Bailey Living Room, and the iconic staircase with the knob.oInnovative, interactive exhibits reflecting the film's message, including an anti-bullying exhibit and a“Zuzu's petal” station by the Bridge.oUpdated exhibits with new lighting and technology.Expansion will unfold in three phases:oPhase 1 (Funded by State of NY): Structural stabilization, storm water runoff management, and historically sensitive rehabilitation.oPhase 2 (Current Crowd Funding Campaign): Interior preparation for the theater, exhibits, and sets. Removal of the second floor and internal partitions.oPhase 3 (Corporate & Individual Donors): Installation of the theater, exhibits, sets, and an audio tour featuring cast members' voices.DONATE: To help expand the museum visit betterworld. For more information, call 315-568-5838 or visit . The museum is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, donations are tax-deductible.The Museum began with a single display case featuring items from Karolyn Grimes ("Zuzu Bailey"), and a wall of quotations from Frank Capra, evolving into a celebration of cinematic history. The collection includes rare artifacts from Gloria Grahame (“Violet Bick”), Carol Coombs ("Janie Bailey"), Jimmy Hawkins ("Tommy Bailey"), Jeanine Roose ("Young Violet Bick"), Virginia Patton (“Ruth Dakin Bailey”), Donald & Ronald Collins (“Little Pete”), Lynne O'Leary (“Janie” as a baby), photographs and mementos from the Capra Family, original call sheets with doodles by Art Director Jack Okey, angel wing pin worn to the film's premiere by the wife of Set Decorator Emile Kuri, premiere programs, rare autographed photographs, original foreign posters, handprints of iconic cast members including James Stewart and Karolyn Grimes, and treasured artifacts donated by fans of the film.In coordination with the museum, the community sponsors an annual, three-day It's a Wonderful Life Festival in December, focusing on the message of the Frank Capra movie and connection to Seneca Falls. This year's celebration is planned for Dec. 13-15.The 1946 film It's a Wonderful Life, directed by Frank Capra, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, is an enduring classic, known for its powerful message and heartwarming story. The film gained recognition as one of the greatest of all time, cemented as a staple of American cinema and Christmas tradition. Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life tells the story of George Bailey, a man who sacrifices his personal dreams to help others in his community. Facing a moment of despair on Christmas Eve, George's guardian angel, Clarence Odbody, intervenes and reveals to him the profound impact he has had on the lives of those around him. The film's themes of self-worth, community, and the ripple effect of kindness have resonated with audiences for decades, making it an inspirational touchstone in film history."Capra's triumph is that he brings an authentic humanity to every scene." - Richard Corliss, TIME Magazine"James Stewart's performance is remarkable in its range and depth, demonstrating why he is considered one of the greatest actors of all time." - Peter Travers, Rolling Stone"The way Capra composes scenes and the sincerity with which he portrays human emotions makes It's a Wonderful Life a masterpiece of American cinema." - A.O. Scott, The New York Times"It's a Wonderful Life is, in fact, a wonderful film – one that is a treasure to be shared with generations to come." - Leonard Maltin"More than just a great Christmas movie, it's a great movie, period, one that resonates with us because of its core belief in the fundamental goodness of people." - Stephanie Zacharek, Village VoiceWORKHOUSE is one of the country's leading public relations. Celebrating 25 years of service, the company provides forward-thinking public relations and modern-day marketing. Workhouse historical clients have included International Emmy Awards, Charlie Chaplin Estate, Anthony Quinn Estate, Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, "Stranger Things" star Matthew Modine, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Porsche, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Assouline, and Rizzoli. Workhouse offers untraditional service across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit

