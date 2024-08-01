Quest Diagnostics Named A Best Place To Work For Disability Inclusion For Seventh Straight Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) SECAUCUS, N.J., August 1, 2024 /3BL/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced it has been named to the 2024 Disability Equality Index® Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability: IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

The announcement marks the seventh consecutive year that Quest has been recognized by the Disability Equality Index® . The company achieved a top score of 100, improving on scores of 90 from the two prior years. The Disability Equality Index® is the world's leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs.

"At Quest, continuous improvement is ingrained in our company culture, and that includes creating a workplace that is diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible for our employees," said Cecilia K. McKenney, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Quest Diagnostics. "Our achievement of the top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index this year is a testament to the success of our efforts to build a supportive culture where all of our nearly 50,000 employees can thrive."

Quest's DiverseAbilities Employee Business Network (EBN), founded in 2016, was introduced as part of Quest's commitment to empowering people with disabilities. An open-door network over 350 members strong, the DiverseAbilities EBN has been placing an emphasis on supporting organizations that support people with disabilities through employee giving campaigns and community outreach efforts. The DiverseAbilities EBN is one of 11 EBNs throughout Quest which are actively engaged in supporting education and advocacy, providing access to leadership development opportunities, driving community involvement and encouraging a culture of belonging.

"Building a culture of inclusivity where all people feel valued, including those with disabilities, is vital to the performance of any company," said Pete Reiser, Executive Director, Digital Product Management, and co-lead of Quest's DiverseAbilities EBN, who understands firsthand the importance of disability inclusion, having suffered a debilitating spine injury several years ago. "Ensuring accessibility and building an awareness and understanding of the disabled community helps us better meet the needs of both our employees and customers."

The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 as a joint initiative of Disability: IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Now in its 10th year, the index exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

The 2024 Disability Equality Index measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits; Recruitment; Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement; Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Responsible Procurement.

