At Least 120 Journalists And Media Workers Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - At least 118 Palestinian journalists and workers have been killed, several have been and others are missing, since the war on Gaza. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) condemn the killings and continued on journalists. The IFJ calls for an immediate investigation into their deaths.

In such dangerous conditions, the IFJ reminds journalists on the ground to take precautions, wear professional safety equipment and not to without their media providing them with all the professional safety equipment needed to cover events. No story is worth the life of a journalist.

In the early hours of 7 October, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack in southern Israel. In response, Israel retaliated with airstrikes over the besieged Gaza Strip and formally declared war at Hamas. The IFJ is working closely with PJS to verify information in real time and document all killings.



On 31 July, journalist Ismail Ghoul and cameraman Rami Refee, who worked for Jazeera Arabic, were killed in an Israeli air attack in Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, PJS reported.