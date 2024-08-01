Announcing The Sober Speakeasy At Hacker Summer Camp: Hosted By Sober In Cyber, Intezer, And Community Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join Us at the Sober Speakeasy Aug 8

Sober in Cyber

Thank you to our Platinum sponsor Intezer

Arizona nonprofit and community sponsors bridge Black Hat and DEF CON with an alternative, alcohol-free social event at the Las Vegas Mob Museum

- Itai Tevet, Intezer CEO and Co-founderLAS VEGAS, NV, U.S.A., August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sober in , an Arizona nonprofit group, is bringing back its Sober Speakeasy event on August 8th at the Mob Museum. Sober in Cyber brings alcohol-free events to the cybersecurity industry so tech professionals can foster new connections with zero pressure to drink.The Sober Speakeasy is sponsored by community partners, including Platinum Sponsor Intezer , a leading provider of AI-powered technology for autonomous security operations.“Through our sponsorship of the Sober Speakeasy event, we aim to support alternative and inclusive options for cybersecurity professionals who want to engage in social activities at conferences that aren't centered around alcohol,” notes Itai Tevet, CEO and Co-founder of Intezer.The event is timed to bridge two of the biggest infosec conferences of the year, Black Hat USA 24 and DEF CON 32. It also marks the one-year anniversary of Sober in Cyber's launch in 2023.“We're thrilled to be back in the same venue where our nonprofit publicly launched last year,” states Jen VanAntwerp, Founder of Sober in Cyber.“The Sober Speakeasy offers a fun and engaging respite from many other alcohol-fueled events adjacent to the conferences for everyone in the community, whether they're sober, sober curious, or just want to enjoy a unique social experience to wrap up Black Hat or kick off DEF CON.”Scheduled for August 8, 2024, at 7 p.m., the Sober Speakeasy will offer food, mocktails, museum tours, and plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow infosec professionals, all without any pressure to drink alcohol.- Event Details at a Glance -▶ Date/Time: August 8, 2024 | 7:00 P.M. Pacific▶ Location: The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (pre-registration is required)▶ Event Website: events-1/sober-speakeasy-2024Corporate sponsorships are available and include benefits that align with corporate social responsibility objectives. Registration is open to any individuals working in infosec and cybersecurity.- About Sober in Cyber -Sober in Cyber is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization committed to creating alcohol-free events and building a community for sober and sober-curious individuals in cybersecurity. With a mission to provide a comfortable platform for professional networking without alcohol, the organization plays a vital role in fostering inclusivity within the cybersecurity industry. Join the movement at- About Intezer -Intezer is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for security operation center automation, with a vision to address talent shortages and skill gaps in the cybersecurity industry. Intezer built the Autonomous SOC Platform to investigate incidents, make triage decisions, and escalate findings about serious threats like an expert SOC analyst (but without burnout, skill gaps, and alert fatigue). Intezer's growing customer base includes financial institutions, telecommunications, top MSSPs, and Fortune 500 companies, which use the platform to scale up and enhance their security operations. Learn more about Intezer at- Media Contacts -JVAN Consulting for Sober in Cyber...Shannon McFarland for Intezer...

