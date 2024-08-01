Mazda Reports July Sales Results
IRVINE, Calif.
, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 39,866 vehicles, an increase of 30.2 percent compared to July 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 242,352 vehicles sold; an increase of 13 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in July, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 30.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 6,657 vehicles in July, an increase of 20 percent compared to July 2023.
July 2024 sales highlights include:
Best-ever July sales ever with 39,866 vehicles sold.
Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 8,047 vehicles sold.
Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 5,330 vehicles sold.
Best-ever July sales of CX-30 with 8,679 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported July sales of 6,960 vehicles, an increase of 51.4 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 39,965
vehicles sold; an increase of 21.6 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 8,375 vehicles, an increase of 33 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 52,769 vehicles sold; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year.
About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at mazdausa.
Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month-To-Date
|
|
Year-To-Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
July
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
|
July
|
July
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
|
|
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
DSR
|
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
DSR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mazda3
|
3,959
|
2,994
|
32.2
%
|
32.2
%
|
|
21,786
|
18,121
|
20.2
%
|
18.9
%
|
|
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
2,320
|
1,951
|
18.9
%
|
18.9
%
|
|
12509
|
9,633
|
29.9
%
|
28.4
%
|
|
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
1,639
|
1,043
|
57.1
%
|
57.1
%
|
|
9277
|
8,488
|
9.3
%
|
8.1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MX-5 Miata
|
504
|
720
|
(30.0)
%
|
(30.0)
%
|
|
4,508
|
6,233
|
(27.7)
%
|
(28.5)
%
|
|
|
MX-5
|
290
|
367
|
(21.0)
%
|
(21.0)
%
|
|
2036
|
3,380
|
(39.8)
%
|
(40.4)
%
|
|
|
MXR
|
214
|
353
|
(39.4)
%
|
(39.4)
%
|
|
2472
|
2,853
|
(13.4)
%
|
(14.3)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CX-3
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
CX-30
|
8,679
|
7,221
|
20.2
%
|
20.2
%
|
|
59901
|
45,748
|
30.9
%
|
29.5
%
|
|
|
CX-5
|
12,430
|
12,443
|
(0.1)
%
|
(0.1)
%
|
|
82644
|
92,464
|
(10.6)
%
|
(11.6)
%
|
|
|
CX-9
|
-
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
|
4
|
17,419
|
(100.0)
%
|
(100.0)
%
|
|
|
CX-50
|
8,047
|
4,234
|
90.1
%
|
90.1
%
|
|
43244
|
25,700
|
68.3
%
|
66.4
%
|
|
|
MX-30
|
0
|
28
|
(100.0)
%
|
(100.0)
%
|
|
-
|
94
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Cx-70
|
917
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
|
1976
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
CX-90
|
5,330
|
2,929
|
82.0
%
|
82.0
%
|
|
28289
|
8633
|
227.7
%
|
224.0
%
|
|
|
CARS
|
4,463
|
3,714
|
20.2
%
|
20.2
%
|
|
26,294
|
24,354
|
8.0
%
|
6.8
%
|
|
|
TRUCKS
|
35,403
|
26,915
|
31.5
%
|
31.5
%
|
|
216,058
|
190,058
|
13.7
%
|
12.4
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
39,866
|
30,629
|
30.2
%
|
30.2
%
|
|
242,352
|
214,412
|
13.0
%
|
11.8
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
|
|
|
179
|
177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
