UGA Develops Strategic Enrollment Plan

ATHENS, GA., USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the record number of applicants in recent years, the University of Georgia has released its first strategic enrollment management plan since 2007.This fall, UGA will welcome close to 6,200 first-year students from a pool of more than 43,000 applicants. It is one of the largest and most academically qualified classes in the university's history as the demand for an undergraduate education at UGA has reached record levels.“With the University of Georgia's continued rise as a top public institution, more students than ever are seeking a UGA education,” said President Jere W. Morehead.“We are committed to ensuring that every student receives world-class instruction in a vibrant collegiate environment.”To maintain a balance between student enrollment and the resources necessary to support a large student body, UGA Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Andy Borst has developed a comprehensive plan. The new plan also aligns with the strategic enrollment plan of the University System of Georgia.“This plan underscores our collective commitment to student success,” said Borst.“Our enrollment strategies are designed to enhance students' academic journeys, minimize debt burdens and optimize career prospects.”UGA's strategic enrollment management plan recommends sustaining the size of the first-year class over the next five years. At the same time, UGA will expand online graduate programs and modestly grow the number of transfer students while increasing campus infrastructure and the number of instructional faculty.Hiring faculty and building infrastructureOver the next five years, UGA will hire additional tenure-track faculty to ensure the number of instructional faculty keeps pace with enrollment growth.To accommodate the increased number of campus community members, construction is underway on a new parking deck, projected to be finished by next fall. A new 565-bed residence hall and a new dining, learning and wellness center are on track for completion by fall 2026.Expanding graduate programsAnother important strategy of the new plan is expanding online graduate programs. In 2023, the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA) data showed that over 176,600 Georgia residents were enrolled in online programs. Expanding UGA's online programs in high-demand fields will offer a high-quality alternative to those currently being offered out of state. New online program development will highlight smaller, high-quality programs that can help students enhance their career earnings.At the same time, UGA will continue to focus on in-person instruction; online enrollment is projected to grow to only 4% of total campus enrollment.Additional graduate students will support the expansion of the university's research enterprise, including more opportunities for doctoral and post-doctoral students.Transfer student enrollmentAnother key objective of the new strategic enrollment management plan is to enroll one new transfer student for every two first-year students. Approximately 95% of transfer students live in Georgia. They are more likely to be from rural parts of the state and are twice as likely to be the first in their family to graduate with a bachelor's degree.One strategy to reach these students is to expand the Transfer Pathway program, which allows students who were wait-listed as first-year applicants to apply a semester earlier than traditional transfer students. This program will allow UGA to increase enrollment at a modest pace while continuing its mission to provide access to Georgia residents.

