'TOYOTA GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup' Gears Up For Fourth Consecutive Year, Qatar To Compete For Regional Glory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup is back for the fourth consecutive year, with registration open until August 8, 2024. Officially sponsored by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), this premier digital racing championship continues to draw participants from across the MENA region. This year's competition will once again spotlight Qatar's burgeoning esports scene, as local drivers gear up to represent their nation on a regional stage.

The 2024 season promises an exciting lineup, bringing together top simulator racers from 16 MENA countries. Each nation will send two qualifiers to regional rounds, with the top 24 advancing to the finals from October 17 to 19 in Amman, Jordan. The championship offers a grand prize of USD 10,000 for the first-place winner, with second and third-place finishers receiving state-of-the-art simulators from Next-Level Racing.

Over 1,000 gamers are expected to showcase their digital racing talents, reflecting Toyota's commitment to innovation in motorsports and reinforcing the brand's dedication to expanding the joy of racing beyond traditional platforms.

Registration for aspiring drivers from participating countries is now open and will close on August 8, 2024. With significant advancements in digital racing in the region, the competition is anticipated to be exceptionally intense this year. As always, the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup champion will earn a spot in the global finals of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup later this year.

The national qualifiers for the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing MENA Esports Cup will kick off in Jordan on Thursday, August 15, with countries divided into four groups. The first group will feature Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, and Lebanon. The second group will include Palestine, Iraq, Cyprus, and Mauritania, followed by the third group with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. The qualifiers will conclude with the fourth group, comprising Qatar, Kuwait, Yemen, and Tunisia. Each country will compete for two spots in the regional qualifiers, scheduled for September 14. Qatar's own national qualifiers are set for September 5, 2024.

In addition to the main championship, the event will feature several exciting side tournaments, including the Nations Cup, where drivers from each country participate in endurance races, the University Challenge, and the Jordan Tandem Drift Championship finals.

To register, click here . Participants must select their country and complete the required details for entry. The tournament organizers will review and approve applications, adding participants to the official roster.