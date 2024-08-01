Hotel Yellowstone Opens In Jackson Hole

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jackson Hole Welcomes Adults-Only, Luxury Hotel to the Destination

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole

is thrilled to celebrate its grand opening as the destination's first and only adults-only hotel. Nestled atop the East Gros Ventre Butte, Hotel Yellowstone touts Jackson Hole's sole unobstructed views of the majestic Teton Mountain Range and expansive Snake River Valley. Opening its doors to guests seeking unparalleled tranquility, complemented by opulent amenities and accommodations, the much-anticipated hotel features 36 sumptuous suites, privately housed in clusters across the property's four acres. Guests of Hotel Yellowstone can also look forward to a heated indoor pool with glass, retractable windows; an intimate spa offering a variety of destination-derived treatments, red light therapy and cold plunges; as well as Olivia's

Restaurant and Bar featuring organic, locally sourced ingredients and destination-inspired dishes and cocktails.

"With a deep appreciation for Jackson Hole and the beauty the destination lends, we are thrilled to open this one-of-a-kind hotel tailored to showcasing Jackson Hole's innate sense of refined elegance and natural appeal," said Jerry Johnson, owner. "Hotel Yellowstone was a labor of love, my team and I meticulously ideated, curated and constructed the hotel to be the pinnacle of luxury. Now, we look forward to introducing Hotel Yellowstone to the world and providing our guests authentic, exclusive experiences coupled with a warm, dedicated staff and exceptional amenities."

Located just 4.9 miles from the historic Jackson Town Square, Hotel Yellowstone's design pays homage to the American West while seamlessly blending influences of modern design. The hotel's lavishly appointed suites encompass 600 square feet of indoor and outdoor space – each set with a private balcony – boasting state of the art in-room accoutrements. A haven for connoisseurs of sophisticated taste, the hotel's four suite styles: Reflection Suites, Vista Suites, Grand Teton Suites and Grand Reflection Suites, feature tailor-made Restoration Hardware furnishings, head-to-toe Calacatta marble bathrooms and oversized soaking tubs angled to overlook the Tetons.

The intricate design components pull inspiration from Jackson Hole's history, proximity to national parks and locale on a wildlife refuge – allowing guests to view Jackson Hole's native animals from the comfort of their suites. Incorporating modern enrichments to meet the needs of today's affluent travelers, additional in-room fittings include custom-crafted B&B Italia closets, flown from Italy, handmade moose AntlerWorx light fixtures, fireplaces, and DigiValet providing total, digital room control at guest's fingertips.

The property's prominent and historic location in Jackson, provides Hotel Yellowstone guests the chance to embrace the destination's various offerings, situated just 5 miles from Grand Teton National Park and 60 miles from Yellowstone National Park.



In celebration of the hotel's opening, Hotel Yellowstone invites guests to indulge in a luxe 360-degree experience with the exclusive "Serenity in the Wild Package." The bookable package provides the ideal Yellowstone experience with an elegant Hotel Yellowstone suite plus a fully customizable tour of Yellowstone National Park with local excursionists, Backcountry Safaris. The "Curated Private Yellowstone National Park Safari" begins with breakfast at Oxbow Bend in Grand Teton National Park, then continues into Yellowstone National Park before returning to Jenny Lake Overlook in Grand Teton National Park. While in Yellowstone, the tour includes stops at Old Faithful, Fairy Falls Trail, Artist Point at the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, Grand Prismatic Spring, Gibbon Falls, Hayden Valley, Mud Volcano, Yellowstone Lake, West Thumb Geyser Basin and a curated charcuterie and wine lunch on the banks of Firehole River. Booking Hotel Yellowstone's 'Serenity in the Wild Package' is valid for two guests with a minimum of four nights.

For more information and reservations, please visit hotelyellowstonejh or book the 'Serenity in the Wild Package," here . Stay connected with Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole through its social media channels, @HotelYellowstoneJH

on Instagram and Hotel Yellowstone

on Facebook.

SOURCE Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole