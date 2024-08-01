Haircare products that you must bring home this Monsoon

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) Come monsoon and the hair strands every where in the house will stand testimony to the fact that hair fall increases during monsoon season. While there is humidity in the air, one needs to be hydrated and nourish the hair with extra nutrients to strengthen the roots. Here are some top notch products that you can include in your hair care regimen to ensure that this Monsoon is not able to wreak havoc on your hair this year.







Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Shampoo



The specifically formulated shampoo deeply washes and nourishes the hair while also moisturising each strand and giving it strength and shine. It tames frizzy hair, making it smooth, soft, and tangle-free. It is formulated with Veg Keratin, a vegan alternative to animal keratin, to protect the hair from harsh salon operations. The wheat protein contributes to the shampoo's many benefits. Appropriate for all hair types, the powerful scalp nourishment makes the tresses smooth and manageable while minimising the damage caused by heat and chemical styling.







Mamaearth Almond Conditioner



The conditioner contains almond oil, coconut oil, and Vitamin E, which are beneficial to healthy hair growth and deep nourishment. It stimulates healthy hair development and makes your hair shine. Mamearth Almond Conditioner is your hair's daily dosage of important nutrients, reducing breakage and keeping it healthy. It makes having smooth and lustrous hair a reality. So, this monsoon season, control the frizz in one easy step with the ultra-nourishing Mamaearth Almond Conditioner. Most importantly, it is manufactured with natural components and is devoid of silicone, sulphates, parabens, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives, and colours.







L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum,



Frizzy hair and flyaways are the most common problems we confront during the monsoon season. This Anti-Frizz Serum With UV Protection is ideal for dry, flyaway, unmanageable, or frizzy hair. The grease-free, lightweight composition is essential for free-flowing, glossy locks. This multi-purpose serum for shine, hydration, and taming unruly hair softens and nourishes hair fibres, leaving them smoother, silkier, and more controllable to the touch. It contains six rare floral oils: Lotus, Chamomile, Flax, Tiare, Rose, and Sunflower, and offers heat protection up to 30 degrees. Apply after shampooing and conditioning. To warm the anti-frizz hair serum, rub 3-4 drops between your palms. Then apply to lengths.







Original Adivasi Neelgiri Herbal Hair Oil for Women



This anti-hairfall and anti-dandruff oil is suitable for all hair types and effectively combats hair loss.It is formulated with organic Ayurvedic herbs and roots to alleviate scalp inflammation, regulate hair loss, and encourage hair growth. Adivasi Herbal Hair Oil is an Ayurvedic oil including all Ayurvedic herbs that works swiftly. This oil is completely chemical-free and promotes the growth of long hair.







Biotique Argan Oil Hair Mask from Morocco



Argan oil is known to make hair smoother, silkier, and shinier. It is the best hair conditioner, and it can even aid with split ends and curly hair. It also reduces hair loss and encourages hair growth. It also heals damaged hair, which typically splits and becomes brittle before thinning and falling out, particularly during the monsoon season. Collagen supplementation strengthens the hair, preventing it from breaking and becoming brittle. This hair treatment, which may strengthen the roots, is made up of ingredients such as tea tree oil, natural oil, and plant extracts. It helps repair damaged hair by rehydrating dry and brittle hair and giving critical nutrients. It also helps repair hair that has been damaged by heat, chemicals, pollution, or environmental stressors.



