Lotto.Com Debuts New Digital Scratch Ticket Campaign Led By Havas New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Creative Work Puts a Spotlight on the Opportunity to 'Winever' on Lotto.com, Even While Experiencing the Unluckiest Situations

NEW YORK and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , the nation's first lottery to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, has launched a new Digital Scratch ticket campaign with surprising creative developed by Havas New York as the brand's agency of record.



launched their first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets offering in December 2022, which transformed how traditional paper scratch tickets are played. As Digital Scratch tickets offer customers the opportunity to experience the thrill of playing a physical scratch ticket in a digital, secure setting, the campaign taps the thrill of winning anytime.

As a build to the brand's first campaign,“Welcome to Winever,”TM the new Digital Scratch campaign avoids category cliches like CGI fantasy worlds and big spenders, instead capturing traditionally“unlucky” moments, and turning them into winning ones. With this theme at the core of the creative, the campaign highlights unlucky practicalities of life, such as getting your car towed or unexpectedly getting splashed by a taxi driving through a puddle. In each scene, the unlucky scenario is transformed into a lucky one with the ease of a Digital Scratch win on

“In an often unlucky world, Digital Scratch tickets are a reminder that a win could be just a scratch away,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Inc.“Scratch tickets currently make up two-thirds of the $100+ Billion U.S. lottery market and our pioneering Digital Scratch innovation marks a significant milestone for the industry and solidifies our position as a pioneer in the digital lottery space.”

The fully integrated campaign was led by Havas New York, with paid and earned media support from Havas Village agencies including Republica Havas, Havas Formula and Havas CX. The creative will roll out across radio, TV, and streaming throughout the month of August, with social media, digital, and out-of-home to follow. Click here to see.

is spearheading an industry transformation with the introduction of Digital Scratch tickets and we are excited to be a part of it," shared Dan Lucey, Chief Creative Officer & Co-CEO of Havas New York.“Unlucky moments are something that all of us can relate to, no matter how big or small. We strive to set our brands apart from competitors by authentically connecting with consumers, and this new creative demonstrates how easy it is to turn even the unluckiest moment into the luckiest one.” Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas with more expected before the end of the year. For more information, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets“Winever,” visit .

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. has over two million customers, has contributed over $100 million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created six millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In December 2022, introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

