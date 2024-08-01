(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="VinFast opens its first showroom in the Middle East" data-link=" opens its first showroom in the Middle East" class="whatsapp">Shar MUSCAT, OMAN - OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2024 - VinFast Auto , the global electric vehicle ( ' EV ' ) and Bahwan Automobiles and Trading LLC ( ' BAT ' ) proudly announces the grand opening of its first Middle East showroom in the Sultanate of Oman, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the Middle East market.







Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East (4th from the left), and Sheikh Abdullah Bahwan, Executive Director of Bahwan Automobiles and Trading (5th from the left), along with representatives from both parties, at the grand opening ceremony.

Strategically located in the heart of Muscat, the VinFast showroom spans 303 square meters and boasts a modern, luxurious design. Visitors can immerse themselves in an interactive experience with VinFast's smart electric vehicles, including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. With their innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and impressive performance, VinFast's electric vehicles promise to redefine the driving experience for customers in Oman and the Middle East.

In addition to experiencing the displayed car models, customers visiting VinFast showroom in Oman will receive enthusiastic consultations from BAT's experienced staff. By opening its first showroom in Oman, VinFast is actively fulfilling its commitment to bringing green and smart mobility solutions to the Middle East region.

Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East , shared: 'The grand opening of our first showroom in Oman marks a significant milestone for VinFast in the Middle East. Partnering with BAT, a leading and reputable dealer in Oman, we are confident that VinFast will quickly capture the hearts of consumers in this market through exciting, intelligent, and safe electrified experiences.'

Sheikh Abdulla h Bahwan, Executive Director of Bahwan Automobiles and Trading , shared: 'We are thrilled to open VinFast's first showroom in the Middle East. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to introduce cutting-edge, sustainable automotive technologies in Oman. We are committed to making a significant impact on the automotive market in Oman by facilitating the adoption of electric vehicles, thus contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for our nation.'







Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East (on the left) and Sheikh Abdullah Bahwan, Executive Director of Bahwan Automobiles and Trading (on the right) are experiencing the VinFast VF 8 model displayed at the grand opening ceremony.

The electric vehicle market in Oman is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The Omani government has implemented numerous initiatives to encourage the use of electric vehicles, aiming to address climate change, reduce carbon emissions, and limit the consumption of fossil fuels.

In 2024, VinFast is making a strong push into international markets, including the US, Canada, Europe, as well as Asian countries like India, Indonesia, and Thailand. VinFast is also exploring the Middle East and African regions.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play EV manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at:







About Bahwan Automobiles and Trading LLC

Bahwan Automobile and Trading LLC is an allied business of Bahwan International Group LLC, which is a reputed entity with over 45 associate companies and more than 2000 employees, with presence across the Sultanate of Oman, the Gulf region, North Africa, and South Asia. This group of companies represents an impressive portfolio of more than 40 global brands, their diversified businesses cover a wide spectrum including automobiles, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy, airport solution, logistic solution, earthmoving equipment, construction equipment, industrial equipment, debt collection services, high-end security solutions, survey instruments, elevators and parking solutions, which are some of the major businesses amongst others.



VinFast